Volkswagen Virtus celebrates 3 years in market, becomes highest selling sedan in India

Volkswagen Virtus is celebrating its third year in the Indian market. In these three years, the premium sedan has been able to command 32 per cent market share in YTD'25. Apart from this, the Virtus has been the highest-selling sedan in 2024 as well as 2025.

What are the specifications of the Volkswagen Virtus?

The VW Virtus is available with two engine options in India. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.5-litre TSI petrol churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter with the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI is paired with a 7-speed DSG or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen Virtus gets benefits

The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of ₹10.54 lakh. There are benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh on the 1.0 TSI whereas the 1.5 TSI gets benefits of up to ₹1.05 lakh. The Virtus Sport gets benefits of up to ₹65,000 with the 1.0 TSI AT whereas the 1.5 TSI gets benefits of up to ₹70,000.

There is also a 3rd anniversary offer of ₹50,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to ₹20,000.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are delighted that Virtus continues to lead the premium sedan segment, resonating deeply with aspirational customers who seek both style and substance. This milestone is a true testament to the trust our customers place in the Virtus and the Volkswagen brand. As the market evolves, we remain focused on innovation and delivering products that inspire confidence and pride."

