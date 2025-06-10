HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Virtus Celebrates 3 Years In Market, Becomes Highest Selling Sedan In India

Volkswagen Virtus celebrates 3 years in market, becomes highest selling sedan in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 17:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Volkswagen Virtus competes against Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.

Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
Volkswagen Virtus is taller, longer and wider than any of its rivals, barring cousin Skoda Slavia with which it shares its dimensions.
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Virtus arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Volkswagen Virtus is celebrating its third year in the Indian market. In these three years, the premium sedan has been able to command 32 per cent market share in YTD'25. Apart from this, the Virtus has been the highest-selling sedan in 2024 as well as 2025.

What are the specifications of the Volkswagen Virtus?

The VW Virtus is available with two engine options in India. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.5-litre TSI petrol churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter with the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI is paired with a 7-speed DSG or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tayron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tayron
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Golf Gti (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Volkswagen Virtus gets benefits

The Virtus Chrome has a starting price of 10.54 lakh. There are benefits of up to 1.65 lakh on the 1.0 TSI whereas the 1.5 TSI gets benefits of up to 1.05 lakh. The Virtus Sport gets benefits of up to 65,000 with the 1.0 TSI AT whereas the 1.5 TSI gets benefits of up to 70,000.

There is also a 3rd anniversary offer of 50,000 and a scrappage benefit of up to 20,000.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are delighted that Virtus continues to lead the premium sedan segment, resonating deeply with aspirational customers who seek both style and substance. This milestone is a true testament to the trust our customers place in the Virtus and the Volkswagen brand. As the market evolves, we remain focused on innovation and delivering products that inspire confidence and pride."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 17:05 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.