India-bound BYD Atto 3 facelift revealed globally with revised styling, more safety

Chinese automaker BYD has revealed the updated Atto 3 electric SUV for 2025. The company has revealed the BYD Atto 3 facelift for the Chinese market, which includes revised styling, enhanced safety features, and other updates. The carmaker has been promptly updating the Atto 3 since it first arrived in 2022, and the latest model brings a nip-and-tuck update for the new model year.

2025 BYD Atto 3: What's New?

The 2025 BYD Atto 3 has been subtly restyled for a more upmarket appearance. The trapezoidal grille on the bumper is now larger and flanked by slimmer air intakes. The headlamp unit remains the same and the distinctive chrome bar connecting the headlamps has been retained. There are new 18-inch alloy wheels as part of the refresh, while the rear sports a new roof spoiler with dual brake lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well, while the taillights now get new interweaving LED treatment with dynamic turn signals.

The Atto 3 facelift arrives with heavily upgraded ADAS that uses more cameras and sensors for higher precision

The other big update on the new BYD Atto 3 is the improvement of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The safety feature now uses a three-block camera mounted underneath the windshield along with four surround-view cameras, five long-range cameras, 5 mm wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars and 29 sensors. BYD calls it the God’s Eye C (DiSus 100) driving assistance system. Furthermore, the updated SUV can support ten high-speed navigation scenarios and six intelligent parking modes.

The Atto 3 facelift is likely to come to the Indian market at a later date

2025 BYD Atto 3 Battery & Range

BYD has not revealed the interior yet on the updated Atto 3. The overall layout is expected to remain identical with a few changes to the upholstery and feature set. Mechanically too, the electric SUV is likely to use the same battery and motor. The Atto 3 sold in India comes equipped with a 60.5 kWh LFP battery pack promising 420 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The lower variants get the 49.9 kWh battery pack, introduced last year, promising 345 (WLTP) on a single charge. Both versions are powered by a single electric motor tuned for 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque.

BYD updated the Atto 3 last year in line with the model’s global update. The new Atto 3 is also likely to make its way to the Indian market with the subtle changes. That said, there’s no timeline for when can we see the model arriving in India.

