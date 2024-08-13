Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line launched in India at 97.85 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new AMG Line trim on the GLE 300d 4MATIC, bringing a sportier look to the luxury SUV. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at ₹97.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and replaces the Professional Line trim that was currently on sale. The luxury carmaker has already offered the AMG Line on the GLE 450d and GLE 450 variants and the latest addition completes the lineup.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line

The GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line brings visual and hardware upgrades to the brand’s popular selling offering. Changes include a new diamond grille finished in chrome with the larger three-pointed star integrated in the centre. The single louvre is painted in dark grey matte and complemented with chrome inserts and a black frame.

The GLE 300d AMG Line also features an AMG front apron with a chrome strip and an AMG rear apron with a diffuser-like appearance. The front and rear wing flares are painted in the vehicle colour along with distinctive air inlets at the front. The SUV gets upgraded to the 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels finished in tremolite grey and there’s a larger braking system with perforated front disc brakes. The upgrades come at a premium of ₹1.2 lakh over the older model.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line Specifications

Power on the GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line comes from the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid integrated starter-generator (ISG) that boosts power by 20 bhp and 220 Nm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The GLE 300d can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 230 kmph.

Other upgrades include the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system, which comes with more controls for comfort functions via LCD screens. The GLE also packs a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE takes on several offerings including the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Lexus RX, Volvo XC90 and the like in the luxury SUV segment. The model is one of the top sellers for the company.

