2024 Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line launched in India: The new top-spec C-Class

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new C 300 AMG Line, which replaces the C 300d AMG Line in the luxury sedan’s lineup
This is the new top-spec variant of the C-Class that gets a host of improvements, while the entire C-Class range gets new features
The new C 300 gets the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 254 bhp & 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an ISG for an additional boost of 22 bhp & 205 Nm available for about 30 seconds
The new C 300 AMG Line can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph
The update from diesel to petrol on the top-spec C-Class has been made since the petrol variants are in more demand for the luxury sedan
The AMG Line package brings cosmetic changes including sportier front and rear bumpers and AMG-specific changes. The ‘Night Package’ adds a blacked-out look to the cabin
The C 300 packs a Burmester 3D surround sound system, digital lights, augmented reality navigation, blind spot assist and keyless-go comfort package
The existing C 200 and C 200d also get new heated and ventilation function front seats, a 360-degree camera, six fast-charging USB-C ports and adaptive high beam assist
Prices for the 2024 C-Class range start from ₹61.85 lakh, going up to ₹69 lakh (ex-showroom, India)