HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Cle Cabriolet Launched In India, Priced At 1.10 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2024, 13:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives as a full import and exclusively in the AMG Line trim for India.
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Launch
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine while the soft top can be opened or closed within 20 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Launch
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine while the soft top can be opened or closed within 20 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new CLE Cabriolet in India, priced at 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a full import and is the latest convertible offering from the German luxury carmaker and exclusively in the AMG Line trim. The CLE Cabriolet is positioned between the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolet, effectively serving as a replacement for the now-discontinued models.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

The new CLE Cabriolet made its global debut in July last year and is based on the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform shared with the new-gen C-Class and the next-gen E-Class due for launch later this year. Compared to the C-Class sedan, the new CLE Cabriolet is longer and borrows styling cues from both the C- and E-Class offerings. This includes a larger grille with the shark-nose effect, a long bonnet and a soft-top fabric roof that tucks away into the boot. The AMG Line adds sportier touches like the more pronounced bumpers with larger intakes and new alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 96.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQC
BatteryCapacity Icon80 kWh Range Icon471 Km
₹ 1.07 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 70.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC launched in India at 1.11 crore

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet and is longer than the standard C-Class sedan
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet and is longer than the standard C-Class sedan

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specifications

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India in the 300 guise. Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with the 48V mild-hybrid system. The motor develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque., paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic. The CLE 300 Cabriolet can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Cabin

The cabin on the CLE Cabriolet borrows heavily from the C-Class including the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch vertically-stacked infotainment system. The model gets a four-seater (2+2) layout. It is also the first cabriolet from the automaker with separate head airbags for rear passengers. The soft top, finished in red, can open or close at speeds of up to 60 kmph and within just 20 seconds.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: C-Class Mercedes-Benz E-Class Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet CLE Cabriolet Mercedes Benz India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.