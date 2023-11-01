Mercedes-Benz to launch GLE facelift in India tomorrow: Price expectation

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz is all set to see off 2023 with another of its flagship SUVs launching in a new avatar. Mercedes-Benz will drive in the GLE facelift SUV tomorrow (November 2), just before the Diwali festivals kick in. The updated GLE SUV will be offered with several changes in its design, interior and powertrain. When launched, it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Volvo XC90 among others in the luxury segment. Here is a look at what to expect from the Mercedes GLE facelift SUV.

Mercedes GLE facelift: Design

The German carmaker has updated the looks of one of its flagship SUVs in its latest avatar. Among key changes are a reworked bumper and a new new single-slat grille at the front, updated LED headlight and taillight units and a new set of alloy wheels. The updated GLE SUV was showcased to the world in February and is essentially a facelift version. The profile of the SUV remains essentially similar to the outgoing version.

Mercedes GLE facelift: Interior

The cabin of the GLE facelift SUV will also get several updates. These include a new steering wheel borrowed from the S-Class. The MBUX system for the new GLE is going to get the latest edition. Mercedes will also offer tweaked air vents with chrome finishing. The feature list will include four-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with memory functions, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and much more. Mercedes could also offer an optional off-road package with the SUV.

Mercedes GLE facelift: Engine

The German carmaker is expected to offer the new GLE SUV in three variants - 300 d, GLE 450 d and GLE 450. The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine will come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and offer an output of 265 bhp of power and 550 Nm of peak torque. The other option is going to be a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel unit with the same transmission option. The output will increase by nearly 100 bhp and 200 Nm. The sole petrol engine on offer will be a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder unit. It can churn out 375 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes GLE facelift: Price expectation

The price of the outgoing GLE SUV in India started from ₹91.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and went up to ₹1.08 crore (ex-showroom) for the more powerful diesel variant. Expect the price of the facelift version to start from around ₹95 lakh (ex-showroom).

