Mercedes-Benz G580 and EQS Maybach SUV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mercedes-Benz has announced that they will be participating in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The brand will present several vehicles at their stall which will be called ‘Arena of Desire’. The showstopper for the luxury brand will be G580 and EQS Maybach SUV 680 ‘Night Series’. The brand will also showcase its Concept CLA Class at the Expo. Apart from these vehicles, the brand will also have AMG vehicles such as the AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and AMG S 63 S E Performance and the LWB E-Class in its E450 4MATIC AMG Line.

Mercedes-Benz G580

German luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is poised to commence the New Year with the introduction of its priciest electric vehicle in India. The G-Wagon electric SUV, derived from the renowned G-Class SUV, is scheduled for launch on January 9 of the upcoming year. This model was initially presented as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held earlier this year in Las Vegas. It is constructed on the G 580 variant of the SUV and will feature a ladder-frame chassis.

Mercedes-Benz initiated bookings for the electric G-Wagon SUV in July of the previous year. It will be imported into India via the Completely-Built Unit (CBU) method, indicating that it will be a fully assembled unit. With anticipated prices exceeding ₹3 crore, it is likely that Mercedes will offer the electric G-Class SUV in limited quantities or restrict the number of units available for sale each year in India.

Mercedes EQS Maybach SUV 680 ‘Night Series’

Unveiled back in 2023, the Night Series package is available for the S-Class, GLS and EQS SUV models. At the expo, the brand will showcase the EQS SUV model in Night Series package. It brings visual upgrades with dark chrome elements, while the cosmetic changes extend to the cabin as well. There is an exclusive new two-tone paint finish in Obsidian Black and Mojave Silver. The SUV also get the monotone obsidian black and diamond white colour schemes as well.

Concept C Class

The brand will also showcase the Concept C Class that was showcased back in 2023. The production version of the vehicle has not yet been revealed. The CLA Concept promises to offer range of more than 750 kms on a single charge. The average efficiency of the concept EV is around 12.0 kWh per 100 kms. It also claims to add up to 400 kms of range within just 15 minutes thanks to its fast charging capability.

