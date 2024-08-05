Mercedes Benz Project Maybach lands on Indian shores, goes on display at NMACC

In a rather interesting fashion, showcasing the blend of automotive with style, Mercedes-Maybach unveiled the Project Maybach in December 2021—an off-road luxury concept vehicle. Now, this extraordinary concept car is making waves in India, gracing the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai until October 31, 2024. It will be available to view until 31 October 2024.

First shown during Miami Art Week, this concept car, in its two-tone exterior and innovative design, gives a taste of what the future of luxury electric travel could hold. The result is a uniquely handcrafted product in the fleet of the company.

This concept is a collaborative effort of Virgil Abloh and Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener. With its inspiration "the great outdoors," Project Maybach comes fitted with off-road systems, a roof rack, aggressive tires, and other off-road trimmings.

Re-imagining luxury

The Project Maybach is targeted to re-contextualize the traditionally urban brand within a distinctly off-road environment. This two-seater battery-electric off-road coupe is a meld of conventional Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels, and distinctive attachments. At 6,000 mm in length, it is 745 mm longer than an S-Class EWB.

Design teams for Project Maybach conceptualised the future of electric travel, and in the case of Mercedes-Benz, a design unlike anything the manufacturer has ever developed. The design study concept car sports a vertical chrome grille, a long hood, a low-slung greenhouse, a silver skid plate, auxiliary lights at the front, a skid plate, and brush guard at the rear, while round headlamps and taillamps complete the exterior look.

The Project Maybach is leather-bound inside, complete with an infotainment screen, jacquard houndstooth-finished headrests that double for blankets, and dashboard controls. It puts class-leading materials at the core of advanced technology to drive in comfort and style.

A peek into the future

Project Maybach is more than just a tribute to the memory of Virgil Abloh; it foreshadows the future for luxury cars with electrical power. Its new design language and off-road capabilities fundamentally question the conventional boundaries attributed to luxury cars.

While as much as it cites flowy elegance taken from Mercedes-Maybach, the agricultural outdoor elements put together place the Project Maybach in an entirely new direction for the brand.

