Jawan actor Nayanthara gets a Mercedes-Maybach gifted by husband Vignesh as birthday gift

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 21:11 PM
Actor Nayanthara, last seen in the movie ‘Jawan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan, received a brand new Mercedes Maybach car as a birthday present from her husband and director Vignesh Shivan. The actor took to the social media platform Instagram to post an image of the Maybach logo with her hands creating the heart sign.

Nayanthara Maybach
Actor Nayanthara received a Mercedes-Maybach on her 39th birthday from her husband and director Vignesh Shivan. The car is priced over ₹3 crore (Instagram/@nayanthara)
Nayanthara Maybach
Actor Nayanthara received a Mercedes-Maybach on her 39th birthday from her husband and director Vignesh Shivan. The car is priced over ₹3 crore

While the images do not reveal which Maybach model was gifted to the star, Mercedes-Benz India sells two Maybach models in India. This includes the Maybach S-Class and Maybach GLS, both of which are extremely popular with the elite. The actor captioned the image as the “most sweetest Birthday gift." The 39-year-old celebrates her birthday on November 18.

Also Read : Cricketer MS Dhoni brings home the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth 3.3 crore.

Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the limousine version based on the S-Class and is priced from 2.69 crore onwards, while the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is based on the GLS SUV and is priced from 2.96 crore onwards. All prices are ex-showroom India, and before the personalisation options kick in.

Both Maybach models are known for their opulent interiors with the rear seats aimed to wrap you in the best of luxury. This includes executive seats, a chauffeur package, electrically operated rear doors, and much more. The Maybach GLS and Maybach S580 draw power from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo, V8 engine that develops 496 bhp on the S580 and 550 bhp on the GLS. Torque figures stand at 700 and 730 Nm respectively. Mercedes-Benz India also retails the more powerful Maybach S680 with a 6.0-litre V12 that develops 603 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth crores.

Over the years, Nayanthara has had several luxury cars in her garage including the BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Ford Endeavour and a Toyota Innova. The new Maybach then certainly seems like the right upgrade for the ‘Lady Superstar’.

On the work front, the actor was seen in two movies this year. She made her Hindi film debut with Jawan which went on to collect over 1,000 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, her second release ‘Iraivan’ wasn’t as well-received. Nayanthara is now awaiting her third release for the year ‘Annapoorani’ scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2023, 21:11 PM IST
