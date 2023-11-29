HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Cricketer Ms Dhoni Brings Home The Mercedes Amg G63 Suv Worth 3.3 Crore

Cricketer MS Dhoni brings home the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth 3.3 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2023, 13:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Cricketer MS Dhoni is an avid petrolhead and has one of the most envious car and bike collections in the country. The former Indian Cricket Team skipper likes big SUVs and has a rather eclectic collection of the same at his farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Adding to this massive collection, Dhoni recently purchased the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, bringing home the iconic off-roader worth 3.3 crore (ex-showroom) before options kick in.

Mercedes-AMG G63 MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni recently brought home the Mercedes-AMG G63 with the Trail Package adding more off-road capability and protection to the SUV (Instagram/@bajaj.sumeetkumar)
Mercedes-AMG G63 MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni recently brought home the Mercedes-AMG G63 with the Trail Package adding more off-road capability and protection to the SUV

MS Dhoni is seen driving his G63 AMG in a video that’s now going viral on social media. The Chennai Super Kings player bought the luxury off-roader home about a month ago and has made tasteful upgrades over the standard version. This includes a satin black vinyl wrap over the Emerald Green paint scheme. The SUV also gets the Trail Package with thicker tyres wrapped in different 20-inch matte black alloy wheels, while the AMG Ride Control suspension is optimised for more off-road use. While most G63 AMG are city slickers, we won’t be surprised if Mahi chooses to take his G-Wagen off-road.

Also Read : Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive car and bike collection.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 2.55 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 63.60 - 82.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.57 - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
₹ 1.70 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is the performance-spec version of the extremely capable SUV. Power comes from the 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine tuned for 576 bhp and a whopping 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds while the top speed is restricted to 220 kmph. It can be unlocked to 240 kmph with the AMG Driver’s package.

The G63 AMG retains its iconic boxy silhouette while there are plenty of modern additions including the LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs. There are also bonnet-mounted turn indicators, hinges on the doors and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, all of which retain the rugged look of the SUV. The cabin is loaded to the gills with the AMG steering wheel, sports seats covered in Alcantara leather, dual screens for the instrumentation and infotainment unit running the MBUX system and more.

Also Read : Watch: MS Dhoni spotted driving red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 in Ranchi

Mercedes-AMG G63
The Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol tuned for 576 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque
Mercedes-AMG G63
The Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol tuned for 576 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque

The G-Wagen is a legend having started life as a military off-roader for the Iranian armed forces. Production began in 1979 and the underpinnings remained largely unchanged till the second generation arrived in 2018. The SUV is now heading towards its next major overhaul with the electric G-Class badged as ‘EQB’ confirmed to arrive in the next few years.

Apart from the G63 AMG, Dhoni also owns the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Freelander 2, Land Rover Series III as well as a previously generation Land Rover Defender 110 with a Kahn X-Lander grille. He also has a restored Nissan 4W73 pick-up truck, more commonly known as the One-Ton.

Chennai Super Kings won the 2023 Indian Premier League with Dhoni as part of the team. However, the 42-year-old is yet to confirm his presence for the 2024 season. That said, the retired cricketer certainly likes to spend time driving his prized possessions and has been spotted by ardent fans taking his new and vintage rides for a spin in and around Ranchi on several occasions.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 13:35 PM IST
TAGS: dual Super city Mercedes AMG 63 Mercedes Benz India Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz G Class

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.