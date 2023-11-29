Cricketer MS Dhoni brings home the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth 3.3 crore

Cricketer MS Dhoni is an avid petrolhead and has one of the most envious car and bike collections in the country. The former Indian Cricket Team skipper likes big SUVs and has a rather eclectic collection of the same at his farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Adding to this massive collection, Dhoni recently purchased the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, bringing home the iconic off-roader worth ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom) before options kick in.

MS Dhoni is seen driving his G63 AMG in a video that’s now going viral on social media. The Chennai Super Kings player bought the luxury off-roader home about a month ago and has made tasteful upgrades over the standard version. This includes a satin black vinyl wrap over the Emerald Green paint scheme. The SUV also gets the Trail Package with thicker tyres wrapped in different 20-inch matte black alloy wheels, while the AMG Ride Control suspension is optimised for more off-road use. While most G63 AMG are city slickers, we won’t be surprised if Mahi chooses to take his G-Wagen off-road.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is the performance-spec version of the extremely capable SUV. Power comes from the 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine tuned for 576 bhp and a whopping 850 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds while the top speed is restricted to 220 kmph. It can be unlocked to 240 kmph with the AMG Driver’s package.

The G63 AMG retains its iconic boxy silhouette while there are plenty of modern additions including the LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs. There are also bonnet-mounted turn indicators, hinges on the doors and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, all of which retain the rugged look of the SUV. The cabin is loaded to the gills with the AMG steering wheel, sports seats covered in Alcantara leather, dual screens for the instrumentation and infotainment unit running the MBUX system and more.

The G-Wagen is a legend having started life as a military off-roader for the Iranian armed forces. Production began in 1979 and the underpinnings remained largely unchanged till the second generation arrived in 2018. The SUV is now heading towards its next major overhaul with the electric G-Class badged as ‘EQB’ confirmed to arrive in the next few years.

Apart from the G63 AMG, Dhoni also owns the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Freelander 2, Land Rover Series III as well as a previously generation Land Rover Defender 110 with a Kahn X-Lander grille. He also has a restored Nissan 4W73 pick-up truck, more commonly known as the One-Ton.

Chennai Super Kings won the 2023 Indian Premier League with Dhoni as part of the team. However, the 42-year-old is yet to confirm his presence for the 2024 season. That said, the retired cricketer certainly likes to spend time driving his prized possessions and has been spotted by ardent fans taking his new and vintage rides for a spin in and around Ranchi on several occasions.

