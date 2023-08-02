HT Auto
Watch: MS Dhoni spotted driving red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 in Ranchi

Watch: MS Dhoni spotted driving red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 in Ranchi

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted driving a rare red-coloured Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 on the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand. A video of the sportsperson driving his left-hand drive vehicle was posted on social media by a “die-hard" fan, who goes by the username @kushmahi7. The video shows Dhoni driving his rare possession in his hometown while no one else can be seen sitting inside the car, which has a Maharashtra number plate.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM
MS Dhoni spotted driving red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 in Ranchi (kushmahi7/Instagram)
It is a known fact that Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is a petrolhead at heart and has a wide collection of vintage and new cars and motorcycles in his garage. A few days ago, he was seen driving his rare vintage 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II in Ranchi.

Among cars owned by the cricketer, these two are just the tips of the iceberg. The ace skipper also owns models like the Rover Mini Cooper Sport, Land Rover Defender 110, a 1971 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon, Pontiac Firebird, Nissan Jonga, and more. His motorcycle collection is also very impressive and extensive.

Recently, former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi visited Dhoni's garage in Ranchi after which Prasad uploaded a video on Twitter giving fans a tour of the garage. The video was shot by Dhoni's wife Sakshi and it shows a two-storey building which is filled with motorcycles and cars. Prasad and Joshi can be seen admiring the collection and praising Dhoni's passion for automobiles.

While it is not possible to recognize all motorbikes parked in Dhoni's garage, one could make out from the video that there are several old-school motorcycles parked on both floors. Old videos of his garage have revealed that the cricketer also owns older generations of Royal Enfield Bullet, Yamaha YZF-R6 and Suzuki Intruder M1800R. The most recent addition to his garage is the Kia EV6 GT.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST

