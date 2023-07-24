McLaren SUV is hot for future but profits remain main target

McLaren SUV is not about if but when but the maker of some of the most audacious sports cars in the world is in no rush to roll out its first-ever SUV model just yet. The UK-based supercar manufacturer is not expected to debut its SUV anytime before 2028 and til then, will double down on its efforts to increase profitability.

McLaren SUV would have been quite unimaginable just a few years ago. But then again, Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin and Lamborghini SUVs too were never expected. And yet, all of these brands have already launched their respective SUV models, leaving McLaren as one of the few supercar makers without an offering in this body type.

Herd mentality, however, is not what McLaren wants to be accused of even though its plans of an SUV were confirmed earlier on. "We will not go into this segment before we are on a stable road to get our core business profitable. 2028 is the earliest launch date I can imagine today," CEO Michael Leiters told Automotive News Europe recently, hinting also that the this particular model will be powered by batteries entirely.

Having an all-electric McLaren electric SUV is a massive deviation from a tried and tested path. It is also a mammoth ask. “EV technology today for a supercar is not mature. The battery technology to create a light enough sports car to satisfy McLaren will not arrive until the end of the decade."

But will McLaren SUV even be an SUV? Much like how Ferrari stops short of describing its Purosangue model as an SUV, McLaren too isn't underlining the body type just yet. Instead, it refers to the in-works model as one that makes use of ‘shared performance’ with additional seats.

Big cars for big bucks

Going the SUV way makes much sense for even supercar manufacturers. Just take the case of Lamborghini. The Urus has been a formidable force across the globe and has helped the Italians to record revenue. It accounts for half of all Lamborghini units sold across the world. Then there is the Bentayga SUV as well which accounts for around 42 per cent of overall sales for the brand.

In sharp contrast, McLaren Automotive Group saw its loss increase to around $443 million in 2022. This year, the company sold 2,188 units which was significantly down from a record 4,806 units sold in 2018. Will an SUV bolster prospects?

