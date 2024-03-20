Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is all set for a new generation avatar

Published Mar 20, 2024

Already unveiled in Japan, the fourth generation iteration of Swift hatchback is currently being tested in India

The Maruti Suzuki hatchback comes with a wide range of updates

It gets a host of design updates, new features and an upgraded powertrain

It gets redesigned grille, slightly tweaked new headlamps with LED projector units and integrated LED DRLs, updated bumper

Also, it gets new design alloy wheels, redesigned LED taillights, roof spoiler

A significant update is the relocation of the rear passenger doorhandles from C pillar to the conventional beltline of the hatchback

New Swift gets a redesigned steering wheel, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and updated centre console

On the powertrain front, new Swift hatchback will come with a hybrid setup promising better mileage and reduced tailpipe emission

The next-gen hatchback will come with a host of new exterior colours
