Already unveiled in Japan, the fourth generation iteration of Swift hatchback is currently being tested in India
The Maruti Suzuki hatchback comes with a wide range of updates
It gets a host of design updates, new features and an upgraded powertrain
It gets redesigned grille, slightly tweaked new headlamps with LED projector units and integrated LED DRLs, updated bumper
Also, it gets new design alloy wheels, redesigned LED taillights, roof spoiler
A significant update is the relocation of the rear passenger doorhandles from C pillar to the conventional beltline of the hatchback
New Swift gets a redesigned steering wheel, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and updated centre console
On the powertrain front, new Swift hatchback will come with a hybrid setup promising better mileage and reduced tailpipe emission
The next-gen hatchback will come with a host of new exterior colours