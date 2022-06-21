HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mclaren Artura Gt4 Breaks Cover As A Pure V6 Race Car, Ditches Hybrid Assist

McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist

McLaren Artiga GT4 will compete with the new BMW M4 GT4.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 07:05 PM
McLaren Artura GT4 has shelved 130 kg weight compared to the street-legal version.
McLaren Artura GT4 has shelved 130 kg weight compared to the street-legal version.
McLaren Artura GT4 has shelved 130 kg weight compared to the street-legal version.
McLaren Artura GT4 has shelved 130 kg weight compared to the street-legal version.

British supercar marquee McLaren has unveiled its Artura GT4 race car, which is the track-only variant of the Artura. The automaker has unveiled the car right ahead of its appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The race car is claimed to have shelved 130 kg weight compared to the street-legal version in order to comply with the GT4 regulations that don't allow hybrid powertrains.

(Also Read: This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary)

The McLaren Artura comes weighing only 1,395 kg despite having the hybrid assist system. This comes as McLaren's strategy to keep weight down to a minimum in an attempt to maximize performance. Also, McLaren claims that the Artura GT4 comes more than 100 kg lightweight compared to the 570S GT4 it replaces. The Artiga GT4 will compete with the new BMW M4 GT4.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The powertrain of the McLaren Artura GT4 is another marvel, as the automaker claims. This car gets power from a V6 engine instead of a V8. This engine is paired with a seven-speed gearbox instead of an eight-speed transmission available in the standard street-legal Artura. The race car comes with shorter gear ratios compared to its predecessor along with a rear-mounted mechanical limited-slip differential. This strategy reduces brake wear at the back and keeps the fuel consumption down as well. Also, it enhances brake cooling efficiency.

The compact V6 motor not only reduces the weight of the car but also helps to generate enough power output to make the track-focused car competitive, claims McLaren. Removal of the battery pack fitted to the street-legal car is claimed to have made way for the 110-litre fuel cell and ancillary drive system. The automaker has cleverly repurposed the same space, which has kept the weight low and at the centre ensuring better balance during the high-speed runs.

In terms of aerodynamics, the race car comes as far more aggressive thanks to its aerodynamic kit, which enables it with greater downforce compared to the outgoing 570S GT4. McLaren claims to have added a bespoke front splitter and a new rear wing with seven levels of adjustability to fit various types of tracks. UIt comes with the same driver seat and adjustable pedals as the 720S GT3.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 07:05 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren Artura GT4 McLaren Artura McLaren sportscar luxury car motorsport
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Germany defies EU plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales from 2035
Germany defies EU plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales from 2035
In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart
In pics: McLaren Artura GT4 is a track-focused mean machine with a V6 heart
McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist
McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist
Tesla EVs entry banned by Chinese towns ahead of annual leadership meet
Tesla EVs entry banned by Chinese towns ahead of annual leadership meet
This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary
This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city