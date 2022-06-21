HT Auto
This new Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 celebrates brand's 55th anniversary  

Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 models are available to order now until December 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 06:10 PM
Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 model.
On the occasion of celebrating its 55th anniversary, Mercedes-AMG has introduced a special anniversary edition of its GLE SUV and coupe trims. Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55 models are limited edition ones and the premium automaker informed that these are available to order now until December 2022.

These special edition Mercedes-AMG GLE models will come in obsidian black metallic or Manufaktur diamond white bright colours. These luxury cars will sit on 22-inch AMG forged wheels and specific trim parts of these models will be featured in carbon matt black that adds to the classy look of these anniversary edition units.

Mercedes-AMG is also providing an AMG Night Package in which selected exterior elements will be finished in high-gloss black. High-gloss black paint will be used for the front splitter and the trim strip of the AMG front apron, the exterior mirror housings, the window surrounds and the trim strip of the AMG rear apron.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ SUV will feature a 3.0-litre I6 engine with exhaust gas turbocharging, an additional electric compressor and an integrated starter-generator. This setup is capable of churning the power of 435 hp and an additional 22 hp from the starter-generator. It also produces a peak torque of 520 Nm. This luxury SUV has a top speed of 250 kmph. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe comes with the same setup and power output. The coupe also produces 520 Nm of peak torque and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The interiors of the special edition model will be in black and red contrast colours. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering will welcome the users of the vehicles, shared the premium automaker. The black AMG floor mats have been made of high‑quality velour that features red contrasting stitching and "Edition 55" lettering woven in red.

 

 

