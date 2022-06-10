First-ever unit of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series delivered in India

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday delivered the first-ever unit of the AMG GT Black Series in the country to supercar enthusiast Boopesh Reddy, who also owns other supercars from the brand like the SLS AMG and AMG G 63. The super exclusive model range has been launched in the country a starting price sticker of ₹5.5 crore (ex-showroom) and the price can go up depending on individual configurations.

Only two units have been allocated for the country with the second unit to be delivered to the owner next month. “The delivery of the AMG GT Black Series strongly emphasizes our commitment towards introducing the most desirable and exclusive products from our global portfolio for performance purists in India," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The fastest series production car on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series comes with the most powerful AMG V8 series engine of all time. It is rated to churn out 537 kW (730 hp) and 800Nm of peak torque at 2000-6000 rpm. The two-door vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds and has a top speed of 325 km/h. Transmission duties are performed by the seven-speed AMG Speed shift DCT 7G dual-clutch unit.

The supercar features new larger radiator trim - inspired by GT3 racing car - with vertical struts in dark chrome along with larger front apron with an additional manually adjustable front splitter for racetrack use, with front diffuser in carbon fibre. It comes with an aerodynamic design integrated into bodyshell for lower air resistance. Further, cool air ducts have been integrated in the side member panelling for brake cooling at the rear axle.

On the inside, the AMG GT Black Series range features exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black along with orange top-stitching for contrast as well as matte-black carbon-fibre trim and AMG interior Night Package. The vehicle gets standard light AMG carbon-fibre bucket seats, AMG Performance steering wheel with buttons and a badge with Black Series lettering.

