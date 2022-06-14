HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary

Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled the Mercedes-AMG One, which is a Formula One-inspired street-legal hypercar.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 05:16 PM
Mercedes-AMG also introduced the all-electric Vision AMG concept car last month which showed the brand's efforts towards building an electric future. (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-AMG also introduced the all-electric Vision AMG concept car last month which showed the brand's efforts towards building an electric future.

Mercedes-AMG began a new campaign to celebrate its 55th anniversary that focuses on changing the game for the brand that was started by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher in 1967. With the recent unveiling of the Mercedes-AMG One, the Formula One-inspired street-legal hypercar, the company brought the hybrid drive technology to the road from the racing tracks for the first time. 

The Mercedes-AMG One comes with a powertrain which is an F1 engine in the form of a 1.6-litre V6 internal combustion motor with four electric motors, each of which sends power to one wheel. The car has a racing car-like aerodynamic efficiency.

Mercedes-AMG also introduced the all-electric Vision AMG concept car last month which showed the brand's efforts towards building an electric future. The Mercedes-AMG Vision concept electric car is a four-door coupe based on the AMG. The EA platform which will be the base of all the electric performance models is currently under development in Affalterbach. 

Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH Philipp Schiemer said Mercedes-AMG has always been in the process of reinventing itself for these 55 years. “The course is clearly set for an electrified future. And as in all the past years, our standards for future projects are extremely high," added Schiemer.

The current Mercedes-AMG portfolio comprises more than fifty vehicles. The product portfolio ranges from performance vehicles in different body styles to completely independently developed sports cars namely Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door model and the new Mercedes-AMG SL. The powertrains in Mercedes-AMG have been constantly developed and improved with market requirements and customer wishes, said the company. It currently offers efficiency-optimised combustion engines with four, six or eight cylinders. 

 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 03:21 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

