Maruti Suzuki's market share surge attributed to rural development, says Chairman MS Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki registered a market share growth in its passenger vehicle sales in India in May 2026. The biggest carmaker in India successfully reclaimed and strengthened its domestic passenger vehicle market share to approximately 41%–43% last month, which marked a significant rebound from earlier in the year when the company had slipped below the 40% mark. The continuous growth momentum for the small and compact cars, fuelled by the reduced tax rates in the segment, along with the high demand for SUVs and crossovers, has fuelled this market share surge.

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever monthly sales performance in May 2026 with total sales of 242,688 units, which helped the company to register a steep market share growth, especially in the rural market.

While speaking about this, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava hinted that the high demand in rural areas has helped the automaker to post this growth. Notably, in the rural market, Maruti Suzuki's market share increased significantly to 52% in May. "The share of MSIL cars sold in rural areas increased from 32% to 52%, a truly remarkable transformation resulting from government policies," Bhargava shared. He linked the rural development and prosperity to the rise in the share of cars sold by the company in rural areas.

Further, pointing to developments in the automobile sector, Bhargava noted that Maruti Suzuki's annual vehicle exports had increased from about 100,000 units in 2013-14 to around 450,000 units in 2025-26. He also said that India has emerged as the world's third-largest car manufacturing nation.

Maruti Suzuki registered a record wholesales in May

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever monthly sales performance in May 2026 with total sales of 242,688 units. The figure surpasses the company’s previous record of 2.39 lakh units achieved in April 2026, marking a 34.8% year-on-year growth compared to the 180,077 units sold in May 2025.

Domestic sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCV), stood at 193,535 units last month, up 39.5% from 138,690 units recorded during May 2025. Passenger vehicle dispatches alone accounted for 190,337 units, reflecting a growth of nearly 40% over 135,962 units sold in May 2025.

The company’s utility vehicles, such as the Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, Invicto, XL6 and Jimny, remained a major growth driver. Sales in the segment rose to 79,267 units from 54,899 units a year earlier, registering 44.4% YoY growth. In the compact and midsize passenger car category, models like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis and Ciaz also posted strong gains. Sales increased to 81,555 units in May 2026 compared to 61,960 units during the same month last year, reflecting a YoY increase of 31.6%. In the mini-car segment, including the Alto and S-Presso, dispatches climbed to 16,275 units, up from 6,776 units sold in May 2025, reflecting a 140% YoY increase.

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