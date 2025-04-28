Maruti Suzuki to offer six airbags as standard across entire portfolio, another price hike likely soon

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki To Offer Six Airbags As Standard Across Entire Lineup, Another Price Hike Likely Soon

Maruti Suzuki's entire passenger vehicle lineup in India will receive six airbags as standard.

Safe features in passenger vehicles have been finding an increasing footprint when it comes to playing a role in consumers' purchase decisions. Modern Indian car buyers have started emphasising the need for active and passive safety features in their desired cars. Fuelled by this demand, automakers in the country have started introducing a wider range of safety features. Maruti Suzuki, being the biggest car manufacturer in the country in terms of sales volumes, can't ignore this trend. The carmaker is now planning to offer six airbags as standard fitment across its entire range of passenger vehicles.

Currently, select models from Maruti Suzuki come equipped with six airbags as standard. These include the Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio and Swift hatchbacks. Besides that, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan, which has scored a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating, too, comes equipped with six airbags as standard. Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Fronx crossover, based on the premium hatchback, also get six airbags, but only in their respective top-spec trims. Beyond that, the high-end models also get six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki has already stated that its complete range of passenger vehicles will have six airbags as a standard feature. While the car manufacturer has not specified the timeframe exactly, it is expected to complete the rollout of six airbags as standard fitment to its cars by the end of the current financial year. With this move, the models like S-Presso, Fronx, Baleno, and the Ignis will get six airbags as a standard feature, as these are the only models in the range that do not have six airbags as standard.

Six airbags would come at a premium

While the entire range of passenger vehicles of Maruti Suzuki will get six airbags as a standard feature, the carmaker is likely to increase the pricing of the models again. In 2025, Maruti Suzuki cars have become significantly costlier with multiple price hikes owing to reasons such as inflation, rising cost of raw materials, etc. With the rollout of six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki models would be further pricier.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2025, 11:37 AM IST

