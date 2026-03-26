Maruti Suzuki targets 35% rail dispatch share by FY31

Maruti Suzuki India has set a target to increase the share of vehicles transported by rail to 35 per cent by FY31. The current contribution stands at 26 per cent, reflecting a steady shift away from road-based logistics. The move is part of a broader strategy to improve efficiency while reducing emissions across its distribution network.

Record dispatch volumes in 2025

The automaker reported its highest-ever annual rail dispatch volume in calendar year 2025, moving more than 5.85 lakh vehicles through the railway network. Over the past decade, rail usage has expanded significantly, rising from just 5 per cent in 2016 to the present level.

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Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "In CY 2025, the company set a record by dispatching over 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways. Interestingly, in the past decade, our share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, from 5 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025."

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Manesar facility crosses milestone

The company’s in-plant railway siding at Manesar has dispatched 1 lakh vehicles since operations began in June 2025. This facility is the largest of its kind within an automobile manufacturing plant in India and plays a key role in supporting outbound logistics. It is also the second such terminal developed under the PM GatiShakti initiative for the company, following an earlier facility in Gujarat.

Wider network reach

From Manesar, Maruti Suzuki connects to 380 cities using 17 logistics hubs. The network operates on a hub-and-spoke system, allowing efficient distribution to multiple regions through consolidated rail routes.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki hits 1 lakh vehicle dispatch milestone at Manesar rail hub since June 2025

Focus on emissions reduction

The increased reliance on rail transport has contributed to an estimated reduction of 16,800 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The company links its logistics strategy with long-term environmental goals.

Takeuchi added, "We aim to scale up rail-based vehicle dispatches from the current 26 per cent to 35 per cent by FY 2030-31, in line with our commitment to build efficient and sustainable logistics and contribute to India's net-zero ambition."

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