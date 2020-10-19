Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition launched with exterior, cabin upgrades

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched Swift Limited Edition ahead of the festive season at an additional cost of ₹24,000 over and above the price of the vehicle. Swift Limited Edition - available across all variants - seeks to further woo prospective buyers with its special styling cues on the outside as well as cosmetic additions in the cabin.

Swift Limited Edition seeks to create a distinct and unique road presence, one that is different from even the regular Swift. As such, the special edition makes use of an all-black colour theme and gets a gloss black body kit, all-black garnish on grill, tail lamp and fog lamp, apart from an aerodynamic spoiler and body-side moulding. On the inside, the special edition benefits from sporty seat covers which compliment the round dials and flat-bottom steering wheel already present.

Swift has been on Indian roads for around 14 years and has been a key and a successful models from Maruti Suzuki. The company is now looking at further bolstering the popularity of the vehicle by giving it an even more sporty appeal. "For all Swift enthusiasts and fans, this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty and young way," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment."

Maruti Suzuki informs that over 23 lakh units of the vehicle has been sold since Swift was first launched in the country. The three-time winner of Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award has managed to cement its place among the country's top-selling passenger vehicles over the past several years.