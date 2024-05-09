2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is finally here

Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation of Swift in the Indian market.
It is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
2024 Swift will be offered in LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+ variants.
Under the hood, Maruti has introduced a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, replacing the previous unit.
This engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox
The engine puts out 80 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque.
The fuel efficiency figure is of 25.72 kmpl
On the safety front, the fourth-gen Swift comes with six airbags as standard across all variants, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill start assist