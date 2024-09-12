Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at 8.19 lakh, delivers 32.85 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift CNG in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹8.19 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. After discontinuing the diesel models, CNG has been the primary focus for Maruti Suzuki. They want to achieve a target of six lakh CNG vehicle sales by the end of financial year 24-25. The Swift would further help the brand in achieving the target sales numbers because the model itself is one of the most popular ones in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG sales after discontinuing diesel models. The brand aims to sell six lakh CNG ve

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg which is the highest in its segment.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift?

Maruti Suzuki has reworked the three-cylinder engine of the Swift to make it compatible with CNG.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: