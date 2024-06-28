Maruti Suzuki Swift sales hit 30 lakh units, overtakes the 800’s lifetime volume

The Maruti Suzuki Swift remains one of the most loved hatchbacks in India and the model has achieved a new record as sales crossed the 30 lakh mark. The number comes with the arrival of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift , which went on sale earlier this year. The first-generation model was launched in 2005 and has been an instant success for the company. Moreover, the new sales milestone witnesses the Swift crossing the iconic Maruti 800’s lifetime sales of 26.6 lakh units in India.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sales

Maruti Suzuki kicked off a new segment with the Swift's arrival in May 2005. The company hit the 10 lakh sales mark in November 2013, while the 20 lakh sales milestone was achieved in November 2018. The next 10 lakh units have been sold in 6.5 years. Do note that the last half decade saw auto sales slowdown in the wake of the pandemic, supply-chain constraints and more.

Commenting on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it – it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country."

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was inspired by the Suzuki Hayabusa superbike when it first arrived nearly 20 years ago. It’s safe to say that both models have been bastions in their respective segments. The hatchback brought a premium, fun-to-drive hatchback to the market with features like climate control, airbags, and ABS. Globally too, the Swift remains quite popular available in petrol, diesel and a sporty Swift Sport derivative with total sales crossing 6.5 million (65 lakh) worldwide. It’s notable to mention that nearly 50 per cent of the Swift’s global sales come from India.

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift marks a new era for the model that gets evolutionary styling, an updated platform and a brand new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine. The new three-cylinder pot makes lesser power than its predecessor but still develops a decent 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include the 5-speed manual and an AMT. The new Z-Series motor is said to be more fuel efficient at 24.8 kmpl. The model also gets a host of features as standard including six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist and more.

