Check out 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift's mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 11, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2024 Swift in the Indian market.

It boasts a new three-cylinder engine that replaces the earlier four-cylinder unit. 

The new engine belongs to the Z-series family of engines. 

The new engine is tuned for low-end torque and fewer emissions. 

Maruti Suzuki is claiming a higher fuel efficiency figure because of the new engine.

The 5-speed manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.80 kmpl

The 5-speed AMT is even more fuel efficient with 25.75 kmpl 

The brand will also launch a CNG powertrain in the future for the Swift.
