Check out 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift's mileage

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2024 Swift in the Indian market.
It boasts a new three-cylinder engine that replaces the earlier four-cylinder unit.
The new engine belongs to the Z-series family of engines.
The new engine is tuned for low-end torque and fewer emissions.
Maruti Suzuki is claiming a higher fuel efficiency figure because of the new engine.
The 5-speed manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.80 kmpl
The 5-speed AMT is even more fuel efficient with 25.75 kmpl
The brand will also launch a CNG powertrain in the future for the Swift.