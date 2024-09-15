Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Which one to go for

A growing number of car buyers these days seek fuel efficient and greener options, driving the demand for CNG vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has been leading the CNG race and now the company has launched the fourth gen Swift CNG. The new model directly competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-Duo CNG.

Both models offer a great mix of practicality and affordability, making them perfectly suited for an urban commute, yet each brings its own set of advantages to the table.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Price

In terms of pricing, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has an edge over the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG with a slightly lower starting price. The Swift CNG is priced between Rs. 8.19 lakh and Rs. 9.20 lakh, and is available across three trim levels- VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo on the other hand, starts at ₹7.75 lakh for the base Magna trim level and goes up to ₹8.30 lakh for the top end Sportz variant. This gives the Hyundai counterpart an advantage over the Swift CNG with a lower starting price.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Specs

Both the CNG models are powered by 1.2-litre engines, though their configurations are marginally different. The Maruti Swift CNG gets a 1.2-litre Z-series three-cylinder engine with five speed manual gearbox, producing 68.05 bhp and 102 Nm of torque. With a 60-litre CNG tank the Swift CNG offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 32.85 km/kg, which is a 6 per cent improvement on the earlier version. Dimensionally, the car measures 3,860 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, and 1,520 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It also provides ample boot space at 268 litres.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo also features a 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine paired to a 5 speed manual transmission. While it boasts the same power output as the Swift, at 68.05 bhp, its torque is less at 95.2 Nm. Interestingly, unlike the Swift CNG, the Grand i10 Nios has dual CNG cylinders. In terms of dimensions, the Grand i10 Nios measures 3,815 mm in length, 1,680 mm width and 1,520 mm in height, just like the Swift on its wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Despite the twin CNG cylinder setup, the boot space is slightly smaller at 260 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG gets a seven-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With that, the Swift CNG also receives automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats. On the safety front, the Swift CNG comes in with six airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP+), and Hill Hold Assist, as well, to keep you safe with your family while driving.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Hy-CNG Duo offers an eight-inch infotainment unit. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, along with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Assist Control

