Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Specs, fuel efficiency, safety and prices compared

Maruti Suzuki very recently unveiled the Swift CNG, its popular hatchback. The new Swift has been around in the Indian and international markets since 2004. The fourth generation facelift of this renowned hatchback was announced earlier this year in the Indian market. The pricing of its new CNG variant has just arrived.

One of the rivals of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is the Tata Tiago CNG. Let's keep them face-to-face against each other and take a look at whichone is the better choice when looking for a CNG hatchback. Here's a comparison between the two:

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kwid 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Engine and performance

The new Maruti Swift CNG gets a 1,200 cc petrol engine that produces 81 bhp and 112 Nm of torque on petrol. On CNG mode the engine puts out 69 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 2,900 rpm. The gearbox is a 5-speed manual.

The Tata Tiago CNG, on the other hand, gets a 1,200 cc Revotron petrol engine with iCNG which makes 85 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rpm in petrol mode. And in CNG mode the Tiago produces 72 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The Tiago gets two gearbox options including a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched at ₹ 6.50 lakh | Specifications, Features, Interior, Mileage

Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Fuel efficiency

The claimed fuel efficiency of the Swift CNG is close to 31 km/kg whereas that of the Tiago CNG is around 26.5 km/kg.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched: 5 things that you should know

Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Safety

The Tiago is rated 4-stars in the GNCAP testing whereas the Swift was given 3-stars in Euro NCAP tests. Both hatchbacks get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. The Tiago also gets stability control.

Swift CNG vs Tiago CNG: Price

The new Maruti Swift CNG is priced from ₹8.19 lakhs to 9.19 lakhs (ex-showroom). Whereas the Tiago CNG comes within the range of ₹7.39 lakhs to 8.74 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: