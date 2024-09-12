HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Swift Cng Launched At 8.19 Lakh, Delivers 32.85 Km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched at 8.19 lakh, delivers 32.85 km/kg

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG sales after discontinuing diesel models. The brand aims to sell six lakh CNG ve
...
Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG after discontinuing diesel models. With prices starting at Rs, the brand aims for six lakh CNG vehicle sales by FY 24-25, leveraging the Swift's popularity and offering a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG after discontinuing diesel models. With prices starting at Rs, the brand aims for six lakh CNG vehicle sales by FY 24-25, leveraging the Swift's popularity and offering a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift CNG in the Indian market. The prices start at 8.19 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. After discontinuing the diesel models, CNG has been the primary focus for Maruti Suzuki. They want to achieve a target of six lakh CNG vehicle sales by the end of financial year 24-25. The Swift would further help the brand in achieving the target sales numbers because the model itself is one of the most popular ones in the Indian market.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg which is the highest in its segment.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki has reworked the three-cylinder engine of the Swift to make it compatible with CNG.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.