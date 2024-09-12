Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched at 8.19 lakh, delivers 32.85 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift CNG in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹8.19 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. After discontinuing the diesel models, CNG has been the primary focus for Maruti Suzuki. They want to achieve a target of six lakh CNG vehicle sales by the end of financial year 24-25. The Swift would further help the brand in achieving the target sales numbers because the model itself is one of the most popular ones in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift CNG in India, focusing on CNG sales after discontinuing diesel models. The brand aims to sell six lakh CNG ve

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg which is the highest in its segment.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Maruti Suzuki has reworked the three-cylinder engine of the Swift to make it compatible with CNG.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: