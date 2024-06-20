2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one is better equipped

In a bid to reignite the hatchback segment in India, Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in its fourth generation avatar. Hatchback sales have slumped recently due to the surging popularity of SUVs and crossovers. However, Maruti Suzuki remains confident that the market will rebound, and the new Swift, with its fresh design and features, will be a key player in that revival.

Despite a starting price considered premium by some ( ₹6.49 lakh- ₹9.65 lakh, ex-showroom), the new Maruti Suzuki Swift has grabbed customer interest. It occupies a competitive space with rivals like the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. While the Maruti Suzuki Swift boasts a good range of features, there are some notable omissions. Let's explore the top five features offered by the Grand i10 Nios that the Swift misses out on.

Four cylinder engine

While the new Maruti Suzuki Swift boasts a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder Z12E engine, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS opts for a quieter and smoother 1.2L 4-cylinder Kappa engine. This is because 3-cylinder engines can inherently generate slightly more vibrations than 4-cylinder engines.

As a result, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is known for having better levels of Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) in its segment, contributing to a more refined driving experience.

Also watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

CNG Option

Unlike the previous generation, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift currently lacks a CNG option. It comes with a 1.2L, 3-cylinder, Z-series petrol engine, while the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offers both a 1.2L 4-cylinder Kappa engine and a CNG option.

On the other hand, the Maruti Swift claims for an impressive fuel efficiency of 25.75 kmpl on petrol for the AMT variant. This provides the customers with a choice of whether the convenience and potentially lower running costs of CNG in the Grand i10 NIOS outweigh the superior fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Swift on petrol, especially if you primarily do highway driving.

Tire pressure monitoring system

The new Maruti Swift, despite its feature list, lacks a critical safety system: a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). This is in contrast to the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, which displays real-time tire pressure on its instrument cluster. The Swift relies on a basic warning light that only activates for severely underinflated tires.

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which hatchback to choose

A TPMS offers significant benefits: improved safety through better handling and reduced blowout risk, increased fuel efficiency by preventing underinflation-caused drag, and extended tire life due to even wear. Without a TPMS, the Swift requires manual pressure checks with a gauge, which can be inconvenient and often neglected. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS's TPMS offers constant monitoring and alerts, keeping you informed and allowing for prompt action on any pressure issues.

Cooled Glovebox

Another key miss on the new Maruti Swift is a cooled glove box, a particularly delightful feature on hot days. This nifty compartment, available in the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, utilises car air conditioning to keep your beverages and snacks chilled during your drive. Imagine enjoying a refreshing cold drink or keeping chocolate from melting on a scorching summer afternoon – that's the advantage of a cooled glove box.

(Upcoming cars in India)

Without it, the Swift relies solely on the car's overall cabin temperature to keep your belongings cool, which might not be ideal for extended periods under the hot sun.

Shark Fin Antenna

While the new Maruti Swift sticks with a traditional antenna, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS opts for a sleek and practical shark fin antenna. Traditional antennas can be a hassle in everyday driving. Their height can be a problem in tight parking spaces, especially in multi-story parking lots with low ceilings.

They're also more susceptible to damage from brushing against low-hanging branches or getting knocked while manoeuvring in tight spots. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS's shark fin antenna offers a more compact and aerodynamic design, reducing the risk of such problems. It might be a small detail, but it can make a big difference in terms of convenience and peace of mind.

First Published Date: