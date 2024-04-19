Planning to buy the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift? Here’s when you can book one

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to go on sale in May and dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings ahead of the launch
The new-gen Swift can be unofficially booked at select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for a token of ₹11,000
The all-new Swift will receive a major upgrade to its design and cabin, sporting a new grille, bumpers, headlamp, and alloy wheels
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be roomier on the inside than the outgoing model while retaining the compact proportions
The cabin will also sport upgrades a new touchscreen infotainment system, an MID unit for the instrument console, a new steering wheel and upholstery
The new-gen Maruti Swift is likely to come with a new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, which will replace the current 1.2-litre K-Series motor
The new motor promises peppier performance, better fuel efficiency and lower emissions
Maruti is also expected to bring a CNG version, in keeping with the demand and possibly in higher variants as well
The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to go on sale on May 9, 2024