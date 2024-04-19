Planning to buy the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift? Here’s when you can book one

Published Apr 19, 2024

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to go on sale in May and dealerships have begun accepting pre-bookings ahead of the launch

The new-gen Swift can be unofficially booked at select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for a token of 11,000

The all-new Swift will receive a major upgrade to its design and cabin, sporting a new grille, bumpers, headlamp, and alloy wheels

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be roomier on the inside than the outgoing model while retaining the compact proportions 

The cabin will also sport upgrades a new touchscreen infotainment system, an MID unit for the instrument console, a new steering wheel and upholstery

The new-gen Maruti Swift is likely to come with a new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, which will replace the current 1.2-litre K-Series motor 

The new motor promises peppier performance, better fuel efficiency and lower emissions 

Maruti is also expected to bring a CNG version, in keeping with the demand and possibly in higher variants as well 

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to go on sale on May 9, 2024
