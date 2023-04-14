Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top pros and cons explained

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is all set for its official launch this month in the Indian car market. A Baleno-based sub-four-meter SUV, Maruti Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, Fronx has much riding on its shoulders as Maruti Suzuki looks to expand its SUV portfolio and emerge as a leader.

Maruti Fronx is being primarily targeted at the young urban Indian buyer who is hunting for options in the premium sub-four-meter SUV space that has otherwise been dominated by the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV400. Fronx, however, is not being considered as a direct rival to these options but a standalone player. And although the yet-to-be-announced pricing structure will have an impact on its fortunes, there are some very clear strengths and a few misses that the SUV has.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Here are the biggest pros and cons of Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Dominating looks

The Fronx may be based on the Baleno and may look the part from a few angles but overall, it does have a very bold styling and road presence. Whether it is the front grille that is defining new-age Nexa vehicles or the rear bumper, the Fronx is likely to connect with those who are looking for a styligh urban SUV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Fronx 998 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon 1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl ₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Skoda Slavia 999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Toyota Belta ₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

High ground clearance

The Fronx offers 190mm of ground clearance. This is at par with what most sub-compact SUVs have on offer but somehow, this SUV seems to have a taller stance from the outside. Large wheelarches on the 16-inch alloy wheels, of course, helps.

Peppy turbo petrol motor

Fronx is the only Maruti Suzuki model at present to offer the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that was previously on the Baleno RS before it was junked owing to lukewarm demand. On the Fronx, the engine could potentially be a big hit as it offers 97 hp and 148 Nm of torque. It is mated to a manual as well as six-speed AT.

Backed by Maruti Suzuki

A persisting strength of all Maruti Suzuki models is that these are backed by an exhaustive sales and post-sales channel in the country. Fronx is no different and is also likely to command a high value in the seconds market eventually.

Ditto cabin of Baleno

When it comes to its shortcomings, the Fronx does suffer from the fact that its cabin has nothing unique. It is an identical copy of the Baleno. Now while that is not to say that it is not premium but Maruti could have styled the cabin in a way that helped its cabin have its own USPs.

Key features missing

Fronx misses out on a sunroof, does not have rain-sensing wipers and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Even the top variant misses out on a rear-seat armrest in the middle.

Likely to be on pricier points

Fronx is almost certainly going to be priced above the Brezza SUV under the Arena retail chain. Brezza pricing starts at around ₹8.30 lakh and goes to ₹14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: