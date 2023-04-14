HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top Pros And Cons Explained

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top pros and cons explained

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is all set for its official launch this month in the Indian car market. A Baleno-based sub-four-meter SUV, Maruti Fronx will be offered under the company's Nexa retail chain. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, Fronx has much riding on its shoulders as Maruti Suzuki looks to expand its SUV portfolio and emerge as a leader.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV that is primarily targeting young car-buying audience in the Indian market. It is also an effort from Maruti Suzuki to expand its SUV portfolio.
To be sold through the Nexa retail chain, Fronx gets styling elements that are mostly borrowed from sibling models. The front grille with the chrome bar, for instance, is similar to the Grand Vitara. This is also true for the three-part LED DRLs on either side of the grille.
Fronx stands on 16-inch wheels. The top variants gets diamond-cut alloys. The SUV is under four meters in length and has the same wheelbase as the Baleno. But it is taller and wider than the hatchback.
The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance. The rear gets a stretched LED bar between the LED tail lights while the rear bumper has a muscular appearance.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This has been lifted almost entirely from the Baleno.
Feature list on the Fronx includes a nine-inch infotainment screen, Suzuki telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, surround-view camera, wireless phone charging, among others.
Fronx also gets a pop-out HUD or Head-up Display. This is the same as the one on the new Baleno. The safety feature list also includes six airbags, Hill-Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, among many others. The SUV, however, does miss out on a sunroof and rear-seat armrests.
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor is paired with a manual gearbox and an AMT. It produces 88 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque.
But it is the return of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is the biggest talk point around Fronx. It comes with a manual gearbox as well as AT, offering 98 hp and 147 Nm of torque.
The turbo petrol motor is fairly excitable with an eager trait when the SUV is being commanded to push its way forward. The AT works reasonably well to slot the correct numbers too. There is some body roll when tackling turns at speeds but the taut suspension does help negotiate nightmarish road conditions.
Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also has an impressive turning radius of 4.9 meters.
Fronx will be offered in nine exterior colour options - six in single tone and three dual-tone choices. Much of its success may depend on its pricing because as such, it does not have any direct rivals in the market.
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV that is primarily targeting young car-buying audience in the Indian market. It is also an effort from Maruti Suzuki to expand its SUV portfolio.
1/13
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV that is primarily targeting young car-buying audience in the Indian market. It is also an effort from Maruti Suzuki to expand its SUV portfolio.
To be sold through the Nexa retail chain, Fronx gets styling elements that are mostly borrowed from sibling models. The front grille with the chrome bar, for instance, is similar to the Grand Vitara. This is also true for the three-part LED DRLs on either side of the grille.
2/13
To be sold through the Nexa retail chain, Fronx gets styling elements that are mostly borrowed from sibling models. The front grille with the chrome bar, for instance, is similar to the Grand Vitara. This is also true for the three-part LED DRLs on either side of the grille.
Fronx stands on 16-inch wheels. The top variants gets diamond-cut alloys. The SUV is under four meters in length and has the same wheelbase as the Baleno. But it is taller and wider than the hatchback.
3/13
Fronx stands on 16-inch wheels. The top variants gets diamond-cut alloys. The SUV is under four meters in length and has the same wheelbase as the Baleno. But it is taller and wider than the hatchback.
The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance. The rear gets a stretched LED bar between the LED tail lights while the rear bumper has a muscular appearance.
4/13
The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance. The rear gets a stretched LED bar between the LED tail lights while the rear bumper has a muscular appearance.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This has been lifted almost entirely from the Baleno.
5/13
A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This has been lifted almost entirely from the Baleno.
Feature list on the Fronx includes a nine-inch infotainment screen, Suzuki telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, surround-view camera, wireless phone charging, among others.
6/13
Feature list on the Fronx includes a nine-inch infotainment screen, Suzuki telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, surround-view camera, wireless phone charging, among others.
Fronx also gets a pop-out HUD or Head-up Display. This is the same as the one on the new Baleno. The safety feature list also includes six airbags, Hill-Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, among many others. The SUV, however, does miss out on a sunroof and rear-seat armrests.
7/13
Fronx also gets a pop-out HUD or Head-up Display. This is the same as the one on the new Baleno. The safety feature list also includes six airbags, Hill-Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, among many others. The SUV, however, does miss out on a sunroof and rear-seat armrests.
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
8/13
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor is paired with a manual gearbox and an AMT. It produces 88 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque.
9/13
The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor is paired with a manual gearbox and an AMT. It produces 88 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque.
But it is the return of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is the biggest talk point around Fronx. It comes with a manual gearbox as well as AT, offering 98 hp and 147 Nm of torque.
10/13
But it is the return of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is the biggest talk point around Fronx. It comes with a manual gearbox as well as AT, offering 98 hp and 147 Nm of torque.
The turbo petrol motor is fairly excitable with an eager trait when the SUV is being commanded to push its way forward. The AT works reasonably well to slot the correct numbers too. There is some body roll when tackling turns at speeds but the taut suspension does help negotiate nightmarish road conditions.
11/13
The turbo petrol motor is fairly excitable with an eager trait when the SUV is being commanded to push its way forward. The AT works reasonably well to slot the correct numbers too. There is some body roll when tackling turns at speeds but the taut suspension does help negotiate nightmarish road conditions.
Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also has an impressive turning radius of 4.9 meters.
12/13
Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also has an impressive turning radius of 4.9 meters.
Fronx will be offered in nine exterior colour options - six in single tone and three dual-tone choices. Much of its success may depend on its pricing because as such, it does not have any direct rivals in the market.
13/13
Fronx will be offered in nine exterior colour options - six in single tone and three dual-tone choices. Much of its success may depend on its pricing because as such, it does not have any direct rivals in the market.

Maruti Fronx is being primarily targeted at the young urban Indian buyer who is hunting for options in the premium sub-four-meter SUV space that has otherwise been dominated by the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV400. Fronx, however, is not being considered as a direct rival to these options but a standalone player. And although the yet-to-be-announced pricing structure will have an impact on its fortunes, there are some very clear strengths and a few misses that the SUV has.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Here are the biggest pros and cons of Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Dominating looks

The Fronx may be based on the Baleno and may look the part from a few angles but overall, it does have a very bold styling and road presence. Whether it is the front grille that is defining new-age Nexa vehicles or the rear bumper, the Fronx is likely to connect with those who are looking for a styligh urban SUV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

High ground clearance

The Fronx offers 190mm of ground clearance. This is at par with what most sub-compact SUVs have on offer but somehow, this SUV seems to have a taller stance from the outside. Large wheelarches on the 16-inch alloy wheels, of course, helps.

Peppy turbo petrol motor

Fronx is the only Maruti Suzuki model at present to offer the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that was previously on the Baleno RS before it was junked owing to lukewarm demand. On the Fronx, the engine could potentially be a big hit as it offers 97 hp and 148 Nm of torque. It is mated to a manual as well as six-speed AT.

Backed by Maruti Suzuki

A persisting strength of all Maruti Suzuki models is that these are backed by an exhaustive sales and post-sales channel in the country. Fronx is no different and is also likely to command a high value in the seconds market eventually.

Ditto cabin of Baleno

When it comes to its shortcomings, the Fronx does suffer from the fact that its cabin has nothing unique. It is an identical copy of the Baleno. Now while that is not to say that it is not premium but Maruti could have styled the cabin in a way that helped its cabin have its own USPs.

Key features missing

Fronx misses out on a sunroof, does not have rain-sensing wipers and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Even the top variant misses out on a rear-seat armrest in the middle.

Likely to be on pricier points

Fronx is almost certainly going to be priced above the Brezza SUV under the Arena retail chain. Brezza pricing starts at around 8.30 lakh and goes to 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Fronx Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city