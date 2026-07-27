Maruti Suzuki eyes 9 lakh units CNG car sales in FY27; aims for 25-30% SUV retail growth

India's number one car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is aiming to sell around 9 lakh CNG cars in FY27, marking a nearly 30% increase. This comes as the demand for CNG cars in India is rising in the wake of the West Asia crisis. Maruti Suzuki said that the demand for CNG cars is no longer restricted to small cars and vans, but the SUV buyers too are showing interest. The OEM is aiming to cash in on that trend.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), told PTI that in Q1 of FY27, the automaker has sold 2.2 lakh units of CNG cars across models, registering a 58% growth over the same quarter of FY26. He said that due to the fuel price hike after the West Asia war, demand for CNG cars has shot up.

Speaking of Maruti Suzuki's CNG car sales target, Banerjee said that considering how sales in this segment have grown in the first quarter, for the full year, the company is targeting around 9 lakh units. At present, the OEM sells 15 different CNG models, including the light commercial vehicle. In FY26, Maruti Suzuki sold more than 7 lakh units of CNG vehicles in India. In June 2026, Maruti Suzuki had a 42% contribution from CNG vehicles to its total sales.

The demand for CNG models is no longer restricted to small cars, vans, and Ertiga MPV, but there is also a strong demand for CNG in SUVs, he noted. "In case of our SUV Victoris, more than 50% of sales are coming from the variant with underbody CNG tank," Banerjee said, adding that considering that trend, the company has also introduced the same underbody CNG in the newly launched Brezza facelift.

Maruti Suzuki aiming for 25-30% SUV sales growth

While emphasising on CNG cars, Maruti Suzuki also revealed that it is aiming for a 25-30% growth in its SUV sales in FY27, on the back of new launches and traction from existing models. During the launch of the new Brezza, Banerjee said that the OEM expects the SUV's contribution to overall sales to grow with the introduction of the facelifted version. "This year in SUVs we are planning to grow by at least 25-30%," he said when asked about how the new Brezza could help in increasing sales.

Last year, the automaker sold about 5.5 lakh SUVs and this year, the company is aiming for 7 lakh units, revealed the Maruti Suzuki official. In terms of SUV penetration in total sales, he said, “It is expected to increase although other segments of products in our portfolio are also growing." He also added that in FY23 the company's SUV share was 12% and now, as of Q1 FY27, Maruti Suzuki's 30% of total sales comes from this segment.

In the first quarter of FY27, MSIL sold a total of 682,724 units as compared to 527,861 units in the year-ago period. The automaker has a wide range of utility vehicles in its portfolio, including models like Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6. The utility vehicle sales of the OEM in Q1 FY27 were at 218,885 units as against 161,868 units in the same period of FY26.

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