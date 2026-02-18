If I were buying a CNG car under ₹10 Lakh, these 5 would make my shortlist

CNG has become a popular option for customers as the prices of petrol and diesel fuels have skyrocketed. Another attribute which has helped CNG gain popularity is that automakers have now resorted to using dual CNG cylinders, keeping enough space for their luggage, thereby increasing boot storage capacity. One of the most important factors for buying a CNG car is that it offers better fuel economy than petrol and diesel, while being cheaper than both of them.

If I were buying a CNG car under ₹10 lakh, the five cars that would make my shortlist include Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

The sub-compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire, is a popular car when it comes to customers and cab-hailing services, mostly because of its mileage on CNG. The Dzire is powered by a1.2L Z-Series three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and AGS (automated gear shift) transmission.

The car in CNG mode produces 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Moreover, the sedan delivers an ARAI-certified 33.73 km/kg mileage, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the Indian market. The starting ex-showroom price of a CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set at ₹8.03 lakh.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch CNG

The micro SUV from Tata, the Punch, recently received a facelift. It looks better, more rugged and is more functional, especially when it comes to CNG variants. Tata has offered it with a completely new engine while keeping the original in its arsenal as well.

The Tata Punch is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine producing 86.7 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission, while the latter is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The CNG variant is offered with a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine but makes considerably less 72.3 bhp and 103 Nm of torque, available with a manual or an AMT transmission. Yes, a dual-cylinder CNG car that is available with AMT, making long traffic congestions feel like a breeze, with a boot space of 210L. The CNG variant of the Tata Punch has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.69 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter CNG

The micro-SUV from Hyundai, the Exter, is the Punch’s closest rival. The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission.

However, the CNG variant of the micro SUV from Hyundai is powered by the same 1.2L naturally aspirated engine producing 67.72 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the CNG variant of the Hyundai Exter is set at ₹6.95 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite CNG

The Nissan Magnite is also offered in CNG variants. Being the only affordable mass-market SUV from the Japanese automaker in the Indian market, the company decided to offer retrofitted CNG in the Nissan Magnite.

The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. It is offered with a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The CNG kit option is available only with the Nissan Magnite 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox. All CNG kits will be retrofitted by government-approved vendors at an additional cost of ₹74,999, offering a certified homologated kit that complies with current local regulations and safety standards. The Nissan Magnite has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.61 lakh.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza CNG

Lastly, the Toyota Glanza completes the list at number 5. It, much like its Suzuki counterpart, Baleno, is also offered with CNG. The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated K12N engine producing 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed transmission and an AMT transmission.

The CNG variant is powered by the same engine but produces a low 76.4 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. The starting ex-showroom price of a CNG-equipped Toyota Glanza is set at ₹8.17 lakh.

