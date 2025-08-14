HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Escudo: Top 5 expectations from this SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Aug 2025, 09:17 am
Maruti Suzuki Escudo will be sold through the automaker's Arena dealerships.

Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Escudo will be based on the same platform as Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch at least two new SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market in this financial year. One of them is the first-ever electric car from the automaker, the e-Vitara. Besides that, there is the Maruti Suzuki Escudo, which is slated to launch in the market on September 3. This will come as a mid-size SUV, challenging the rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others.

Maruti Suzuki has tasted immense success with models like the Brezza, Grand Vitara and even the Baleno premium hatchback-based crossover Fronx. Buoyed by this and in an attempt to capitalise on the maddening SUV mania, the biggest carmaker in India is aiming to go bigger in the utility vehicle segment. The e-Vitara and the Escudo will come as part of that strategy.

Here are some key facts and expectations about the Maruti Suzuki Escudo, which aims to be positioned in a segment that has been witnessing rapid growth in demand.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: To be sold through Arena

Maruti Suzuki Escudo will not be a model sold through Nexa premium retail outlets. Instead, unlike the Grand Vitara, it will be sold alongside the Brezza, through the Arena retail network, which will help Maruti Suzuki to pose the new SUV as a more affordable offering and not a premium one.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: To use Grand Vitara's platform

While the Escudo is unlikely to be sold through Nexa alongside the Grand Vitara, it will use the same platform as the latter. This will allow the Escudo to have a large wheelbase, eventually ensuring more cabin and boot space, which means a comfortable experience for the occupants.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: To get multiple powertrains

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo will have multiple powertrain options, just like the Grand Vitara. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 101 bhp peak power and 139 Nm of maximum torque. Besides that, there will be a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain as well. Also, just like the Grand Vitara, the Escudo will be available with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. With this multiple-powertrain strategy, the Escudo will aim to attract a larger number of consumers with variable fuel preferences.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: To get multiple transmissions

Maruti Suzuki Escudo will come with multiple transmission options. The transmission choices of the SUV will include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit, and an e-CVT for the hybrid version. Expect the SUV to be available with both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo: To come packed with features

In an attempt to come as an upmarket model, the Maruti Suzuki Escudo will come packing a wide range of features aided by advanced technology. Some of them will be a Dolby Atmos-powered audio system, a powered tailgate, and most interestingly, a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2025, 09:17 am IST

