Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday unveiled the much-talked-about Baleno-based sporty compact SUV - officially called Fronx - at the Auto Expo 2023. With a firm focus on building its large or larger vehicle lineup, Maruti Suzuki is betting on Fronx to find a younger car-buying audience that may want to level up from hatchbacks. Bookings for the model have been opened through NEXA.

Maruti Fronx has been spotted on test runs on several occasions previously and therefore, has generated a fair amount of buzz around it. While the design cues do clearly hint that it is an offshoot of the enormously popular Baleno hatchback, the vehicle also seeks to create its own unique identity.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx exterior highlights

Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance, as well as NEXWave grille, crystal block LED DRLs and a progressive roofline. It rides on alloy wheels with geometric precision cut and features full LED connected RCL.

The compact SUV will be offered in six single tone colour options and three dual-tone colours.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx interior highlights

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a host of connected technologies to make the driving experience unique. It gets Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360- view camera, wireless charger, 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx engine, transmission

On the mechanical front, the Fronx sources power from two engine options. One is a 1.0-litre K-series Turbo Boosterjet engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. It is available with them choice of five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The other is the Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers Idle Start Stop technology and is available with transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx safety features

On the safety front, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been built on Suzuki's signature HEARTECT platform which uses high tensile and ultra-high tensile steel to ensure a stronger body structure. The vehicle comes equipped with six airbag, three-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist and roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD and brake assist (BA), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among others.

