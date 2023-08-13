After Ertiga based Rumion, the Urban Cruiser Taisor could be Toyota's next big model
Toyota has trademarked the Urban Cruiser Taisor name and it could come as the rebadged Fronx SUV
The Urban Cruiser Taisor would strengthen Toyota's product range in India
Except a few minor changes, expect the upcoming SUV to remain same as Fronx
It would come as the next major car under Toyota-Suzuki global agreement
Fronx based SUV would help Toyota to enhance its market share in India
Fronx has already received pretty good response in India
Toyota aims to replicate the same with its upcoming Urban Cruiser Taisor
The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor would share its all components and features with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx