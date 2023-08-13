Toyota is planning a new SUV for India based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 13, 2023

After Ertiga based Rumion, the Urban Cruiser Taisor could be Toyota's next big model

Toyota has trademarked the Urban Cruiser Taisor name and it could come as the rebadged Fronx SUV

The Urban Cruiser Taisor would strengthen Toyota's product range in India

Except a few minor changes, expect the upcoming SUV to remain same as Fronx

 Check product page

It would come as the next major car under Toyota-Suzuki global agreement

Fronx based SUV would help Toyota to enhance its market share in India

Fronx has already received pretty good response in India

Toyota aims to replicate the same with its upcoming Urban Cruiser Taisor

The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor would share its all components and features with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Check more about Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Click Here