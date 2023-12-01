Maruti Suzuki sales in November rises marginally, small cars biggest contributor

Maruti Suzuki continues to ride high on its small cars as it remains firmly on top of the list of biggest carmakers in India in November. Maruti Suzuki delivered 1.34 lakh units across India last month, up from 1.32 lakh units it clocked in November last year. Though small cars like Alto, Baleno, Swift and WagonR remain the biggest volume drivers for Maruti, the marginal one per cent growth for the carmaker came from its SUV lineup which includes models like Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx as well as MPVs like Ertiga and XL6.

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki released its sales report for November. According to the report, Maruti's smallest offerings Alto and S-Presso contributed 9,959 units last month, down from 18,251 units during the same month last year. Its hatchback segment, which also includes models like Celerio, Dzire and Ignis, contributed 64,679 units to overall sales. However, this segment too, saw a drop from 72,844 units sold in November last year. Overall, both these segments saw nearly 20 per cent drop in sales.

The biggest gainers for Maruti Suzuki in November were its SUVs and MPVs. The lineup, which includes models like Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, S-Cross, Ertiga, Invicto and XL6, clocked 49,016 units in November this year. During the same month last year, Maruti's utility vehicles had contributed 32,563 units. However, Maruti Suzuki did not have models like Fronx, Jimny or Invicto in its lineup back then. EECO, the sole van in Maruti's line-up, contributed 10,226 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki has intensified its SUV game in India. India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer had reported about 80 per cent hike in profit in the last three months thanks to the rise in demand for its SUVs. Maruti Suzuki currently leads the SUV segment in India with new-age models introduced in the past one year or so. Models like Grand Vitara and Fronx, which feature as some of India's top-selling models, have added to Maruti's tally led by sub-compact SUV Brezza as well as the latest entrant Jimny five-door off-road SUV.

In terms of exports too, Maruti Suzuki has grown last month despatching 22,950 units across its global markets. It is a growth of around 15 per cent compared to 19,738 units exported by the carmaker in November last year.

