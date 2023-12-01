HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Creta And Venue Help Increase Hyundai's Sales Figures. Here Are Key Numbers

Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Continuing the growth trend, Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that their sales grew by 2.80 per cent in November 2023 when compared to November 2022. The total sales figures increased from 64,003 units in Nov'22 to 65,801 units in Nov'23. The domestic sales also saw an increase of 3.01 per cent, thanks to the festive season. The numbers grew from 48,002 units to 49,451 units. Even the exports saw a marginal increase of 2.18 per cent as they improved from 16,001 units to 16,350 units.

Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Apart from this, the Exter from Hyundai also crossed 1 lakh bookings which is a major milestone for the manufacturer. The manufacturer has completed 27 years in India this year and it is now the SUVs that are driving the sales numbers. Currently, the SUV portfolio of Hyundai consists of Exter, Creta, Venue and Tucson.

Before Exter, Venue and Creta have been the dominating players in their respective segments. There is also the Alcazar which is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta. Apart from these vehicles, Hyundai is selling Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Verna, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 in the Indian market.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.19 - 8.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Commenting on the November sales numbers, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai Motor India recorded cumulative sales of 65,801 units in November 2023. With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our Dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of 3 weeks. As Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY 23 on a high and welcome CY 24 on a positive note."

He added, “Hyundai Motor India’s SUV line-up continues to exhibit robust momentum, contributing over 60% to our overall sales. Our latest addition to SUVs, Hyundai Exter has achieved a major milestone of 1 lakh bookings. This is a testimony to customers appreciating Hyundai cars that offers top-notch quality, safety, technology and design. Hyundai Motor India remains committed to not only selling cars but also fulfilling aspirations of our beloved customers."

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai Creta Alcazar Exter Grand i10 Nios Venue Tucson

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.