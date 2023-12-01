Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers

Continuing the growth trend, Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that their sales grew by 2.80 per cent in November 2023 when compared to November 2022. The total sales figures increased from 64,003 units in Nov'22 to 65,801 units in Nov'23. The domestic sales also saw an increase of 3.01 per cent, thanks to the festive season. The numbers grew from 48,002 units to 49,451 units. Even the exports saw a marginal increase of 2.18 per cent as they improved from 16,001 units to 16,350 units.

Apart from this, the Exter from Hyundai also crossed 1 lakh bookings which is a major milestone for the manufacturer. The manufacturer has completed 27 years in India this year and it is now the SUVs that are driving the sales numbers. Currently, the SUV portfolio of Hyundai consists of Exter, Creta, Venue and Tucson.

Before Exter, Venue and Creta have been the dominating players in their respective segments. There is also the Alcazar which is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta. Apart from these vehicles, Hyundai is selling Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Verna, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 in the Indian market.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Commenting on the November sales numbers, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai Motor India recorded cumulative sales of 65,801 units in November 2023. With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our Dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of 3 weeks. As Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY 23 on a high and welcome CY 24 on a positive note."

He added, “Hyundai Motor India’s SUV line-up continues to exhibit robust momentum, contributing over 60% to our overall sales. Our latest addition to SUVs, Hyundai Exter has achieved a major milestone of 1 lakh bookings. This is a testimony to customers appreciating Hyundai cars that offers top-notch quality, safety, technology and design. Hyundai Motor India remains committed to not only selling cars but also fulfilling aspirations of our beloved customers."

