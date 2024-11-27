Next-gen Suzuki Alto K10 to debut in 2026: Key expectations

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the bestselling cars in India. With the discontinuation of the Alto 800, the Alto K10 is the only model with the famous Alto badge available in India. The Japanese carmaker is currently working on the next generation iteration of the Alto K10, which is expected to break cover in 2026. Since the Alto K10 still holds a strong chunk of the Indian passenger vehicle market amid the shrinking sales numbers of small cars in the country, the Alto K10 is expected to receive the next-gen model here.

Here are some key expectations of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to use Heartect platform

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will come based on the new generation Heartect architecture. The Heartect platform is one of the key vehicle architectures from the Japanese brand. It underpins several other small and compact cars including WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Fronx and more. Expect the OEM to use ultra-high tensile steel (UHSS) and advanced high tensile steel (AHSS) that will enhance structural rigidity without adding weight to the car. Also, Suzuki is expected to restrict the use of plastic to ensure sustainability.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 be lightweight

Being based on the next-generation Heartect platform, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will come shedding a significant amount of kerb weight compared to the current model. The Alto K10 is already known as one of the most lightweight cars in India, which ensures easy handling and manoeuvring as well as impressive fuel economy. With around 100 kg weight reduction the new generation Alto K10 is expected to further enhance the manoeuvrability and handling capability. This weight reduction should bring the kerb weight of the hatchback down to 580-660 kg, from the current model's 680-760 kg.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to offer better fuel economy

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to offer improved fuel economy, which would be closer to 30 kmpl. The current Alto returns about 25.2 kmpl of fuel economy. With the weight reduced by about 100 kg, the new generation model will be further lightweight resulting in offering better fuel efficiency.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 could get mild-hybrid tech

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 could receive a mild-hybrid variant alongside the pure petrol variant. The Japanese market-spec Alto now gets a petrol-only model as well as a mild-hybrid version. Expect the mild-hybrid technology to make its way into the Indian market-spec next-generation Alto K10 as well.

