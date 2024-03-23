Maruti Baleno & WagonR recalled for faulty fuel pump, over 16,000 units affected

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recalled more than 16,000 units of Baleno and WagonR. The carmaker issued a statement that there is a possible defect in the fuel pump. The company has recalled 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019. The defective fuel pump can lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues. Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for the replacement of the part. This replacement will be done free of cost.