Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup spotted testing ahead of Aug 14 debut

Mahindra is preparing to expand its Independence Day product showcase in 2026, with the Scorpio N Pickup emerging as a strong contender for a global debut. A new test vehicle has now been spotted on public roads wearing what appears to be the production-spec front-end for the first time. The pickup was originally shown as a concept in 2023 and will now make its debut in production-ready guise on August 14.

New design revealed

The latest test mule marks a major departure from earlier prototypes, which used the same front-end as the Scorpio N SUV. The upcoming pickup instead gets a substantially wider grille, giving the nose a more imposing appearance.

The headlamps are slimmer and appear closer in design to those seen on the Global Pikup Concept. C-shaped LED daytime running lights surround the lighting units, while the concept's vertical LED elements have been replaced by vertically stacked fog and cornering lamps.

A large Mahindra Twin Peaks emblem sits prominently on the grille. At the back, the pickup is expected to feature vertically mounted LED tail lamps and a high-mounted brake light integrated into the tailgate. The tailgate could also receive assistance for easier operation.

Rear spy shot of the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup. (iamkushhj/Instagram)

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Large load bed

The rear cargo area appears substantial, although its final dimensions have not been confirmed. Its size could place the Scorpio N Pickup broadly in line with global mid-size pickups, including the latest Toyota Hilux.

Mahindra has not disclosed whether the pickup will be positioned as a separate premium product or as a direct extension of the Scorpio N range. Its pricing strategy could therefore become an important factor, particularly if the company chooses to pitch it closer to the SUV rather than against established lifestyle pickups.

SUV-based cabin

The cabin is expected to borrow heavily from the recently updated Scorpio N. Equipment could include a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree camera system, Level-2 ADAS, a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, powered and ventilated seats, and driver drowsiness detection could also feature.

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Diesel power likely

Mahindra could initially offer the pickup with the Scorpio N's 2.2-litre diesel engine. The unit produces up to 173 bhp and 400 Nm, with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission choices expected.

The pickup could also be offered with Mahindra's 4XPLOR four-wheel-drive system, although the company has yet to confirm the final powertrain lineup.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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