Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Which compact SUV to choose

Mahindra is poised to become one of the top two compact SUV makers in India by 2027 and eyeing that target, the homegrown car manufacturer has launched its latest product, the XUV 3XO , which is essentially a significantly revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV300. With this model, the auto company is aiming to intensify the competition in the segment, which is considered one of the most competitive ones amid the maddening rush for SUVs.

Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in India as one of the most awaited cars at a starting price tag of ₹7.49 (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable compact SUV in the country. The SUV competes with tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Here is a comparison between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet, based on price and specifications.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Kia Sonet is priced between ₹eight lakh and ₹15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The two SUVs are priced against each other very competitively.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Specification

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine churns out 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol unit generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options available along with the petrol variants of the SUV are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel version of XUV 3XO is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe unit, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. This engine pumps out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Just like its sibling Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet is available with three different engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The bigger petrol engine generates 81 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of torque. The turbocharged petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel engine is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: