Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable SUV in India to get this feature
Mahindra has launched the sunroof variant of the XUV 3XO at a price of ₹8.99 lakh
MG Astor is the second most affordable SUV with panoramic sunroof at starting price of Rs 12.98 lakh
Kia offers panoramic sunroof with Seltos SUV at price starting from Rs 14.06 lakh
Hyundai Creta SUV with the same feature will come at a price of Rs 15.30 lakh at least
Maruti Grand Vitara SUV with panoramic sunroof variants are priced from Rs 15,47 lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder variants with panoramic sunroof are priced from Rs 17.24 lakh
MG Motor offers panoramic sunroof with Hector SUV at a starting price of ₹18.24 lakh
Tata Motors also offers Harrier SUV with the same feature for as less as ₹19.69 lakh