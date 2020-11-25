Mahindra Thar SUV passes Global NCAP safety crash test with four-star rating

Mahindra Thar has passed the safety crash test conducted by global safety rating agency Global NCAP with four-star ratings. Mahindra Thar SUV follows on the lines of Mahindra XUV300 which had previously secured a perfect five-star rating in the Global NCAP safety tests while Mahindra Marazzo MPV had managed four stars.

Mahindra Thae 2020 received four-star ratings for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP’s new round of 'Safer Cars For India' crash tests. The 2020 Thar offers double frontal airbags as standard.

According to the Global NCAP test report, the driver and passenger's head and neck showed good protection. The report also concluded that the driver's chest offered adequate protection and passenger chest showed good protection.

The structure of the Thar SUV was rated as stable but the footwell area was rated as unstable. Both adult knee areas were optimized to reduce significant injuries. Also, the child dummy occupants received almost full protection during the test.

Side impact UN95 test was also performed on the Mahindra Thar and it passed it comfortably. The side impact test is mandatory to reach five stars but it was not considered in the scoring as the Thar did not reach the required points in the frontal impact to achieve a five star result.

“Mahindra’s commitment to safer cars is once again displayed for consumers and shows that it is possible to offer good safety performance in the Indian market. It is encouraging to see manufacturers that also offer high levels of protection for children traveling in their vehicles. The Thar demonstrates the capacity of Mahindra to improve its fleet safety," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “Another good result for Mahindra which shows the manufacturer’s commitment to safety. It is very satisfying to see this growing vehicle safety trend in the Indian car market, which combines minimum regulatory requirements with the purchasing power of #SaferCarsforIndia informed consumers, helping to drive demand for ever safer vehicles."

The new generation Mahindra Thar was officially launched on October 2. It comes with a long list of safety features which include airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold, hill descent control, built-in roll cage, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats.