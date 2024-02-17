Mahindra gifts Thar SUV to Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's father

In a touching display of appreciation, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra, has offered Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan, a Thar SUV as a token of admiration for his pivotal role in Sarfaraz's cricket journey. Sarfaraz, aged 26, recently achieved his dream of earning an India Test cap, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Naushad Khan has been a guiding force in Sarfaraz's cricketing journey for the last 15 years. Acknowledging Naushad's pivotal role in Sarfaraz's succe

Taking to his social media handle ‘X’, Mahindra said, "Himmat nahin chodna, bas!". He highlighted the qualities of hard work, courage, and patience that Naushad instilled in Sarfaraz. "For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & an honor if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar," he added.

Sarfaraz's Test debut was a culmination of years of perseverance and dedication. During this emotional moment, Sarfaraz shared his Test cap with his father, underscoring the profound bond between them.

Mahindra was particularly impressed by Naushad's efforts in shaping not only Sarfaraz but also his younger brother Musheer Khan, who has shown promise in cricket and represented India in the U-19 World Cup 2024.

Sarfaraz's Test debut follows a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 2021-22 season. With 982 runs in six matches and an impressive average, Sarfaraz's talent has been widely recognized by cricket enthusiasts.

Anand Mahindra's gesture not only recognises Naushad Khan's role in Sarfaraz's cricket journey but also highlights the importance of parental support and encouragement in nurturing young talent.

Always appreciating sportsman spirit

In early 2023, Anand Mahindra used the platform X, previously known as Twitter, to applaud Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Team India for their stellar performance in Colombo. "I don't think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents... It's as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them... @mdsirajofficial you are a Marvel Avenger," he expressed. In recognition of Siraj's achievement, the industrialist gifted him a Thar SUV.

Mahindra has a history of honoring sportspeople who have excelled on the international stage with vehicles from Mahindra & Mahindra. He announced an electric XUV400 for the parents of chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa after he became the youngest player ever to reach the finals of the FIDE World Cup. Olympian Neeraj Chopra was presented with a customized XUV700 after his Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Boxer Nikhat Zareen was gifted a Thar SUV after her win at the World Women's Boxing Championship.

