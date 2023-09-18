HT Auto
Home Auto News Another Suv For Mohammed Siraj? Here's What Anand Mahindra Has To Say

An SUV for Mohammed Siraj? Here's what Anand Mahindra has to say

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is the toast of the cricketing world after his sensational 6 for 21 spell against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final which India won by 10 wickets. Admiration and wishes poured in from all corners and Anand Mahindra too had much praise to heap on the speedster.

Mohammed Siraj already owns a Thar SUV which was presented to him after his performance for Team India against Australia in a Test series in 2021.
Mohammed Siraj already owns a Thar SUV which was presented to him after his performance for Team India against Australia in a Test series in 2021.

Mahindra took to X, formerly called Twitter, to congratulate Siraj and Team India for the performance on the field in Colombo. Known for his admiration of sporting excellence, Mahindra was typically creative with his congratulatory message for the cricketer and the team. “I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents….It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them… @mdsirajofficial you are a Marvel Avenger…" he wrote.

Mahindra has previously felicitated sportspersons who have excelled in the international arena with cars from the Mahindra & Mahindra stable. He announced an electric XUV400 for parents of Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa after he became the youngest player ever to reach the finals of the FIDE World Cup. Olympian Neeraj Chopra was presented with a customised XUV700 after his Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Boxer Nikhat Zareen was gifted a Thar SUV after her win at the World's Women Boxing Championship earlier this year.

So it was obvious someone on Sunday would ask Mahindra if Siraj can also expect an SUV from the carmaker. “Been there, done that…," replied the industrialist.

Siraj was one of six cricketers who were presented with a Thar SUV after Team India's solid performance in the Test series against hosts Australia in 2021. “Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift. For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you," Siraj had written on his Instagram account at the time.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM IST
TAGS: Anand Mahindra Mahindra Thar XUV700

