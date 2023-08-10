Mahindra gifts Thar SUV to boxer Nikhat Zareen for winning world boxing title

Mahindra and Mahindra continues to encourage Indian sportspersons for their exploits on global stage. In the latest gesture, the carmaker has gifted a Thar SUV, its flagship off-road SUV, to Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen. The Thar SUV was presented to her during a felicitation ceremony held in South Africa recently. Zareen won the gold medal at the World's Women Boxing Championship held in Delhi in March this year. Mahindra had earlier announced that it will honour Zareen's feat by gifting her a Thar SUV.

Nikhat Zareen had won the championship bout against her rival Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 to grab her second world title on March 26. She won $100,000 as prize money with which she had planned to buy a Mercedes car. However, Mahindra and Mahindra made the announcement that it will reward Zareen with a Thar SUV after her win. Taking to its social media platforms, Mahindra said, “Congratulations to the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon. A brand new All-New Thar is a token of our appreciation for her enormous achievement."

After Mahindra announced its gift to Zareen, she changed her plans and decide to use the money to send her parents to perform ‘Umrah’. Zareen said, “Last time I said I will get a Mercedes but since I have got a Thar as a gift so now I'm thinking of not getting a Mercedes. I want to send my parents for Umrah because Ramazan is going on. I will talk to them about this at home."

Mahindra and Mahindra has rewarded Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country with brand new models to encourage them. Most prominent among these athletes is Olympics Gold medallist javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. Mahindra's gesture towards India's champion athletes includes special edition vehicles. The carmaker had developed a javelin edition of its flagship SUV XUV700 for Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Besides Chopra, there have been other athletes to have won the special edition XUV700. The first-ever personalized XUV700 Javelin Edition to Olympian champion Sumit Antil who won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. A personalized Javelin Edition was also gifted to Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in 10m air rifle standing position at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

