Olympian Neeraj Chopra receives his Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition

Mahindra recently gifted the first XUV700 Javelin Edition to Olympian champion Sumit Antil won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. A personalized Javelin Edition will also be gifted to Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in 10m air rifle standing position at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The new XUV700 Javelin Edition has been created in honour of the Olympic gold medalists and features a special paint livery. The car's front vertical grille slats, rear decals, and the Mahindra brand logo feature a golden hue. On the inside, the car features a golden treatment too that compliments its exterior golden theme. The rest of the mechanical and technical features of the vehicle remain unchanged.

Mahindra's flagship XUV700 SUV has already received more than 65,000 bookings since its launch. Deliveries of the SUV to customers are have already started and the automaker is aiming to deliver at least 14,000 XUV700s by January 14 next year. The SUV costs in the range of ₹12.49 lakh to ₹22 .89 lakh (ex-showroom).