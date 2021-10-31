Home > Auto > News > Olympian Neeraj Chopra receives his Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition
Mahindra has delivered a customised XUV700 to Olympian Neeraj Chopra who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The athlete took to Twitter to share an image of him posing with an XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition that the automaker specially personalized for the gold medal winners of the sports event.

Chopra thanked the company's chairman Anand Mahindra for his “new set of wheels with some very special customisation!" He wrote, “I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon." In the picture shared by the gold medalist, the side of his car can be seen donning a javelin-throwing graphic along with the mention of his record throe distance - 87.58m.

Mahindra recently gifted the first XUV700 Javelin Edition to Olympian champion Sumit Antil won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. A personalized Javelin Edition will also be gifted to Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in 10m air rifle standing position at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The new XUV700 Javelin Edition has been created in honour of the Olympic gold medalists and features a special paint livery. The car's front vertical grille slats, rear decals, and the Mahindra brand logo feature a golden hue. On the inside, the car features a golden treatment too that compliments its exterior golden theme. The rest of the mechanical and technical features of the vehicle remain unchanged.

Mahindra's flagship XUV700 SUV has already received more than 65,000 bookings since its launch. Deliveries of the SUV to customers are have already started and the automaker is aiming to deliver at least 14,000 XUV700s by January 14 next year. The SUV costs in the range of 12.49 lakh to 22 .89 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • First Published Date : 31 Oct 2021, 09:29 AM IST

