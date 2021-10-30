Mahindra delivers first XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition to Olympian Sumit Antil

The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced in the past that the XUV700 Javelin Edition will be gifted to the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Called the XUV700 Javelin Edition, the SUV will also be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, and Avani Lekhara, who managed to secure gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics.

Share Via