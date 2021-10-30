Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra delivers first XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition to Olympian Sumit Antil
Mahindra delivers first XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition to Olympian Sumit Antil

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 12:50 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Olympian champion Sumit Antil has been gifted first-even Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition.

  • Sumit Antil has won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

Mahindra has delivered the first-ever personalized XUV700 to the Olympic medalist Sumit Antil. The company took to Twitter to share the latest announcement. Antil has won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. 

The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced in the past that the XUV700 Javelin Edition will be gifted to the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Called the XUV700 Javelin Edition, the SUV will also be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, and Avani Lekhara, who managed to secure gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics.

 

  • First Published Date : 30 Oct 2021, 12:45 PM IST

