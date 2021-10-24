Amitabh Bachchan-themed Mahindra Thar SUV gets a thumbs up from Anand Mahindra

Appreciating the car featuring these dialogues, Bachchan had posted pictures of the vehicle on Instargram handle, saying, “He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films… and his shirt has all the names of my films… when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues." He also shared that Chirimar didn't drive the SUV until he received an autograph from the actor.

Mahindra Thar comes in a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a 2.2-litre diesel powertrain. The vehicle offers a six-speed automatic transmission for both the engines. It is one of the few SUVs sold in the country that comes with off-road driveability. It is also equipped with cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and climate control.